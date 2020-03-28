Baseball Hope Remains in North Texas During Coronavirus Postponements

They are the sights, sounds and smells of typical spring baseball days, but the coronavirus pandemic has, at minimum, put baseball season on hold.

The college baseball season has already been canceled and a premature ending of the high school baseball schedule is still very possible.

“All the kids that are having to deal with this, it’s tough,” said Southlake Carroll baseball coach Larry Vucan. “We’re hoping to have a good outcome with this and if we don’t, we’re going to learn a lot of life lessons from it.”

While other states like Oklahoma and Kansas have already canceled spring high school sports seasons, the UIL has decided to leave the door open in Texas.

“I know you’re anxious and I’m anxious for you,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “Our staff is working around the clock to do all they can to make these activities alive again. As soon as school can resume, we’ll continue the UIL competitions for the 2020 school year.”

May 4 is the earliest high school spring sports could resume in Texas, with teams like the back-to-back state champion Southlake Carroll Dragons baseball team, appreciative of that decision – hoping for another chance to get back on the field.

“In whatever format it’s going to look like, even if it’s not advantageous to a specific program based on one game versus three games versus a district tournament, whatever they’re thinking about with their plans, I think all of us would just like to have an opportunity and would not complain about what the format is,” said Vucan.

No complaints beyond hoping to just get a chance to play baseball again, and experience the sights, sounds and smells of spring baseball days.