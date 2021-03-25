Dallas Mavericks

AP Source: Mavs Get Redick, From Pelicans In 4-Player Deal

A person familiar with the situation says the Dallas Mavericks have acquired veteran shooting guard JJ Redick and Italian forward Nicolo Melli from New Orleans in a trade

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick shoots next to Chicago Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
The Dallas Mavericks have acquired veteran shooting guard JJ Redick and Italian forward Nicolo Melli from New Orleans in a trade Thursday that sent power forward James Johnson, small forward Wesley Iwundu and a second-round draft choice to the Pelicans, a person familiar with the deal said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced.

The move gives the playoff-contending Mavericks veteran depth and a player in Redick who has been an elite 3-point shooter for most of his career.

The 36-year-old Redick, now in his 15th season, is a 41.5% career 3-point shooter but has played only intermittently for New Orleans this season. He has appeared in 31 of the Pelicans' 43 games, averaging 8.7 points in a little less than 19 minutes per game.

Melli, 30, is in his second NBA season and has played in 22 games, averaging two points and 2.6 rebounds in 11 minutes per game.

Johnson, 34, is a 12th-year veteran who has averaged 5.7 points and three rebounds in 29 games this season, while the 26-year-old Iwundu has averaged 2.1 points in 23 games.

