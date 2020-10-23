Abilene Christian University Football Team Rallies Around Family of Injured Quarterback Sema'j Davis

Sema’j Davis is the quarterback for the Abilene Christian University football team.

“Sema’j just epitomizes everything that you would want your football program to stand for,” ACU head football coach Adam Dorrel said.

“He’s selfless. He’s tough. He’s disciplined. He’s a great student-athlete. He’s an ambassador for our football program on campus. He is very well-liked across campus,” Dorrel added.

But now Davis in the I-C-U at JPS Healthcare in Fort Worth. His opponent now is serious injuries after being involved in a crash with a suspected drunk driver.

On the way to their next game to be played at Globe Life Park, his teammates made a stop at JPS to let him know they’ve got his back even on the field of recovery.

“Just let mom know we are thinking about her and thinking about him. He means a ton to our football program,” Dorrel said.

Coaches gave Davis’ mother, Michelle Davis, signed footballs and the special stickers, with his initials, the team will wear on their helmets.

“It means a lot,” his mother Michelle Davis said. “They sacrificed their time to come show love on my son.”

Just like her quarterback son Sema’j would do before a big game, his mother gave the team inspiring words of encouragement.

“I wanted them to be lifted up because a lot of them didn’t know what condition he was in and how serious it would be,” Davis said. “I didn’t want them to come here with their heads down because my son wouldn’t want that.” That will be their inspiration as their next game is Saturday and is dedicated to Sema’j.