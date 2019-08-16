Rangers Update Globe Life Field Construction: 72% Complete - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Rangers Update Globe Life Field Construction: 72% Complete

Texas Rangers and HKS release new renderings of Globe Life Field

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Seating capacity is approximately 40,300 for Globe Life Field, which will open in March 2020.

    • The new 1.8 million square foot ballpark is located on 13 acres just south of the current Globe Life Park in Arlington.

    • HKS is the design architect for the project and Manhattan Construction Company is the Construction Manager.

    Spring of 2020 is just around the corner, and Globe Life Field is getting closer to completion.

    The Texas Rangers say construction is about 72% complete.

    Work on the retractable roof started in late fall 2018 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

    There are a total of five retractable roof trusses --- the final section of the second retractable truss for the roof was installed last week, and the Rangers say construction of the third retractable truss has started on the field. It will be installed next week.

    Meanwhile, concrete work is ongoing on the service level of the ballpark, that includes the hydrotherapy pool area and batting cages.

    Inside, tile work is ongoing, and restroom fixtures are being installed. The Rangers say restrooms and showers have been tiled in the home clubhouse. Drywall is 75% complete in the ballpark, workers are currently working on the club and concession areas. 13 escalators have been installed and five of 24 elevators are in the process of being installed.

    Outside, stone work is ongoing on columns of the ballpark and brick work is underway.

    The four-story office building on the southeast side of the ballpark is 80% complete, according to the Rangers.

    Other fun facts and figures:

    • 1,400 workers are on-site daily
    • 19,000 tons of steel will be used on the retractable roof
    • 40,300 seats will be installed

