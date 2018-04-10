When it comes to North Texas professional sports teams, women ruled this season.

The WNBA's Dallas Wings are the only local pro team to make the playoffs.

That's right. Go Wings!

The Wings 2017 record may have been 16-18, but they still made it to the first round of playoffs, losing to Washington 86-76.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks will finish their season Tuesday night, with a 23-54 record at the moment.

The Dallas Cowboys finished 9-7, watching division rival Philadelphia winning its first Super Bowl.



And while the Texas Rangers rival Houston Astros won their first World Series, the Rangers finished 78-84 for their season.



And in hockey, the Dallas Stars just wrapped their season with a record of 42-32-8.



In soccer, FC Dallas finished seventh in the West in 2017 with a record of 11-10-13 -- this after coming in first in the conference the previous two seasons with appearances in the conference finals and semifinals in 2015 and 2016, respectively.



