The Dallas Mavericks have agreed to a two-year deal with Australian wing-player Ryan Broekhoff, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.

The deal is only guaranteed through the first season.

Broekhoff, 27, played four seasons at Valparaiso University, earning Horizon League Player of the Year honors in 2012.

Broekhoff went undrafted in 2013, playing overseas in Turkey and Russia the past four years. He also appeared for the Denver Nuggets' summer league team in 2015.

Broekhoff has appeared for the Australian Men's National Team in several international tournaments.

He is not expected to participate with the Mavericks in NBA Summer League.

The Mavs kickoff their summer league season tonight against the Phoenix Suns on ESPN.