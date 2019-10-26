Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, center, stands with his daughter Charlotte Jones Anderson and Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa. Jones and the Dallas Cowboys donated $1 million to DISD on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, for tornado relief.

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys announced a $1 million gift to the Dallas ISD on Saturday, almost a week after a tornado damaged several district schools.

The announcement was made ahead of the Thomas Jefferson High School homecoming football game against Spruce High School at Alfred J. Loos Stadium in Addison.

The gift was made solely to Thomas Jefferson, one of the DISD schools that was severely damaged by the EF-3 tornado that tore through the city Sunday night.

The school athletic program and football field, which sustained heavy damage.

A football team equipment container was blown across the street, and many of the player's uniforms and pads were stuck inside the damaged school building.

A donation of this size is not uncommon for the Jones family. The Joneses donated $7.5 million to create a cancer care facility in Dallas, $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, $100,000 to recovery efforts in West following the 2013 fertilizer plant explosion and $50,000 to the El Paso Victim's Fund, among others.

More details to come.