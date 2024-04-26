Marcus Semien homers to break 8th-inning tie, Rangers beat Reds 2-1

Marcus Semien homered to break an eighth-inning tie, helping the Rangers beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Friday night.

Semien pulled a 1-1 fastball from Lucas Sims (1-1) down the line in left.

Kirby Yates got his fourth save in four chances, pitching a scoreless ninth after José Leclerc (2-2) retired all three batters in the eighth in his fifth consecutive scoreless appearance.

Evan Carter pulled the Rangers even at 1, leading off the second with a home run to right-off starter Graham Ashcraft.

The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer drew one-out walks against Nathan Eovaldi. De La Cruz advanced to third base on Christian Encarnacion-Strand’s fly out to right. On the first pitch to Tyler Stephenson, Steer broke for second, Jonah Heim’s throw sailed into center field and De La Cruz was credited with stealing home.

De La Cruz’s steal of the plate, added to Steer’s steal of home April 6, gave the Reds two steals of home in one month for the first time since Joe Morgan and Pete Rose did it in April 1978

Cincinnati was limited to three singles, none after the sixth inning, and struck out 12 times.

Eovaldi matched a season-high with eight strikeouts, allowing the one run on three hits plus five walks — three in the first inning — pitching six innings.

Ashcraft, who won his previous three starts, pitched a season-high 6 1/3 innings. He gave up one run on seven hits, striking out three with no walks.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Jake Fraley (illness) was available after missing the four previous games. … OF TJ Friedl (right wrist fracture) and LHP Alex Young (low back disc degeneration) were scheduled to begin rehab assignments at extended spring training. … RHP Frankie Montas (forearm contusion) should throw this weekend.

Rangers: LHP Cody Bradford, placed on the 15-day injured list on April 14 with back soreness, has been diagnosed with a rib stress fracture.

UP NEXT

The Reds have lost all five starts made this season by RHP Hunter Greene (0-2, 4.55 ERA), who will start Saturday in the middle game of the series. Greene will face Rangers RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-0, 2.45), who spent his first seven big league seasons with Cincinnati.