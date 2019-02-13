Drivers will now see part of Middale Road replaced by “Cathy Self Morgan Way," Tuesday April 3, 2018.

Duncanville High School girls basketball coach Cathy Self-Morgan, whose program is being investigated by the UIL for possible recruiting violations, submitted a letter of resignation to Duncanville ISD Wednesday, a district spokesperson says.

Self-Morgan planned to retire, according to Duncanville ISD. The coach informed her team of the decision Wednesday.

"I have been in Duncanville for 19 years, and some of those have been the highlight of my coaching career," Self-Morgan said in a statement. "I have loved my Pantherettes and our amazing fans, but after 42 years of coaching it's time for me to step away. That's why on February 4, I submitted my letter of retirement. I will always cherish the memories I have from this district and with my Pantherettes."

The University Interscholastic League instructed Duncanville ISD to investigate a potential recruiting violation involving five-star recruit Hannah Gusters, according to NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Gusters transferred from Duncanvile to Irving MacArthur in December, according to The News.

Self-Morgan had been Duncanville's head coach since 2000, and served as the school athletic director from 2011 to 2017.

Self-Morgan has won eight state titles and more than 1,100 games in her 40-plus year career, including five state championships at Duncanville.

The Pantherettes were upset Tuesday night by South Grand Prairie in the first round of the high school basketball playoffs.