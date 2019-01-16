Dallas Stars Make Dreams Come True for 10-Year-Old Boy

On Wednesday night, the Dallas Stars teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to make the dreams of a North Texas 10-year-old boy come true. (Published 43 minutes ago)

On Wednesday night, the Dallas Stars teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to make the dreams of a North Texas 10-year-old boy come true.

In front of hundreds of cheering fans, 10-year-old Anderson McDuffie took to the ice in Frisco.

Anderson brought along a group of his best friends, to take on his favorite team, the Dallas Stars.

"I ask Anderson 'Do you think anything will ever top this, even your wedding day?' He said 'No, this is the best day of my life!'," said Anderson's mother Loan McDuffie.

And it's all happening after his life was in jeopardy in the spring.

Just eight months ago, Anderson underwent his second heart operation.

"The large scar on his chest and being in the ICU and unable to really be himself, it's difficult," said Anderson's Father Chad McDuffie.

However, on Wednesday, Anderson completed his journey from ICU to the ICE, with the Stars teaming up with Make-A-Wish to make his dream come true.

"I never knew I would get all this attention and that there would be so many people," said Anderson.

"He was just so excited, obviously a dream come true and we are excited to just be a part of it," said Stars Center Tyler Seguin.

Doing everything from getting to play alongside his favorite player Tyler Seguin, to scoring the game winning goal.

"When I shot it, I didn't realize it went in and then everybody crowded over me," said Anderson.

"I cried, I mean, it's a miracle that he is even alive," said Anderson's Mom Loan.

A miracle and a wish granted, memories a courageous 10-year-old will never forget.