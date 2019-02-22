Cowtown Traffic, Weather: What You Need to Know

Saturday races start at 7 a.m. so be prepared for rain with a 40 percent chance. The races could be delayed if there is lightning. Temperatures will be in the 50s. (Published 2 hours ago)

The 2019 Cowtown Marathon is this weekend. Here's what to expect with the weather and traffic on Saturday and Sunday.

Weather

Saturday races start at 7 a.m. so be prepared for rain. There's a 40 percent chance of showers and they could lead to a delayed start for some of the Saturday races should there be lightning. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

We'll see rain in the morning and some isolated areas of thunderstorms off to the east of the DFW.

By 8 a.m. we'll see increasing sunshine but the wind will be a factor. Check with NBC 5 News at 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. for the latest on the weather.

Sunday will be a better day for the races. It'll be cold with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but skies will be clear and the roads should be dry.

Traffic

Several roads used for the races will be closed to traffic. All races start and end at Will Rogers Memorial Center. Roads along the race route will all generally close at 6 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the race routes will be cleared by 11 a.m. there is no set finish time on Sunday.

Below are some specifics on how to get around:

Saturday:

From the WEST:

6 a.m. to 6:55 a.m.

Follow Camp Bowie to University of North Texas Health Science Center Parking Lot at Camp Bowie Boulevard and Clifton Street, turn north into FREE UNT parking garage (avoid Montgomery).

6:55 a.m to 7:30 a.m.

NO ACCESS through the Camp Bowie Boulevard/Montgomery Street/Lancaster Avenue intersection due to 10K race start (follow east route during these times).

7:30 a.m. to 8:25 a.m. Follow the 6 a.m. to 6:55 a.m. route.

From 8:25 a.m. to 9 a.m. DO NOT use University Drive. Follow the 6 a.m. to 6:55 a.m. route.

From 9 a.m. to - 9:25 a.m. Montgomery Street to Camp Bowie Boulevard into the FREE UNT parking garage.

From 9:25 a.m. to 10 a.m. DO NOT use University Drive. Follow the 6 a.m. to 6:55 a.m. route.

From the EAST:

All Day (after 7:30 a.m.) From Interstate 30, exit Montgomery Street, follow north on Montgomery to your destination.

Alternate Route: Take I-30 to Hulen Street exit, north on Hulen to Camp Bowie Boulevard, follow above "From the West" routes and times.

Streets Closed: DO NOT use University Drive after 8:15 a.m. University Drive will be closed from I-30 to Lancaster Avenue, which will be closed from Summit to Camp Bowie. The Camp Bowie/Lancaster/Montgomery intersection is closed and Montgomery will be closed from Camp Bowie to W. 7th Street.

Sunday

Alternative routes from the WEST:

6 a.m. to 7:15 a.m.: Follow Camp Bowie Boulevard to the UNT Parking Lot @ Camp Bowie Boulevard & Clifton Street, turn north on Clifton into the FREE UNT parking garage (avoid Montgomery Boulevard).

From 7:15 a.m. through ALL DAY Montgomery Boulevard to Camp Bowie Boulevard & Clifton Street into the FREE UNT parking garage.

From the EAST:

6 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. From I-30, exit Summit, north on Summit, west on Lancaster to your destination. 7:15 a.m. - ALL DAY Take I-30, exit Montgomery, north on Montgomery to your destination. Alternate Route: Take I-30 to Hulen exit, north on Hulen to Camp Bowie, follow above "From the West" routes and times.

Streets closed: Lancaster from Gendy to Summit, Montgomery from I-30 to Lancaster, University from Lancaster to I-30, 7th Street from Stayton to Carroll.

The race will also impact some churches downtown on Sunday. Between 7:45 a.m. – 11 a.m. is when the race is expected to pass through. Traffic which intersects Houston Street and/or Lancaster Avenue will be affected. The Cowtown suggests the following alternate routes:

• Entering downtown from the South, take Forest Park Boulevard or Cherry Street.

• From the West, take W 7th St. or Forest Park Boulevard

• From the North, take 199/ N Henderson Street

• From the East, it is recommended that traffic divert to I-30 and enter downtown via Forest Park Boulevard