Cowtown Marathon Coming to Fort Worth All Weekend

The Cowtown is set to take over Fort Worth for the entire weekend.

The world-famous road races are celebrating 41 years of running in 2019.

More than 23,000 runners are expected to participate in six separate races, with distances ranging from 5K to the Ultra Marathon.

The runners will represent 49 states and twelve foreign countries, including Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland, Finland, Sweden, Norway and Nicaragua.

In addition to the runners, a team of approximately 4,000 volunteers will be tasked with pulling the entire event off. And 350 police officers will be asked to keep everyone safe.

The organization provided the following statistics, as well:

30,000 bananas will be provided for runners

50,000 cups of yogurt

270,000 gallons of water will be consumed

350,000 biodegradable cups will be provided

8,000 feet of bike racks will be set up

1,500 individual barricades will be installed

4,000 band-aids will be provided

The three-day event is full of fun for everyone with an Adults 5K, Kids 5K presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors and the 10K on Feb. 23.

The Ultra Marathon presented by MillerLite, Marathon and Half Marathon are on Feb. 24.

There’s also a Cowtown Challenge – if a runner runs a 5K or 10K distance on Saturday and also runs one of the marathon distances on Sunday they will receive the Cowtown Challenge Medal and challenge gift.

