The Cowboys neared completion of one of their biggest offseason goals Monday, when they spent the day negotiating a deal that will make Zack Martin the NFL’s highest-paid guard.

Two sources said the Cowboys were close to getting a deal done with Martin and were hopeful it would get done in time for him to practice Tuesday.

Martin, who did not participate in the club's OTA practices the past three weeks, isn't expected to participate in Tuesday's mandatory minicamp without a new deal.

Martin's deal is expected to surpass the five-year, $66.5 million deal that guard Andrew Norwell signed with Jacksonville in March.

When Martin signs, the Cowboys can see how much money they have left to sign Seattle safety Earl Thomas to a new deal, if they can work out a deal with Seattle to acquire him.

Thomas is in the final year of a four-year, $40 million deal, and he's scheduled to earn $8.5 million this season.

Dallas still needs to work out a long-term deal with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, which will probably occur this time next year. Quarterback Dak Prescott is also eligible to get a new deal next offseason that will probably be in excess of $20 million per year.

But Stephen Jones has always been creative with the salary cap, and if he wants to get a deal done then it'll happen.

Martin, the 16th player selected in the 2014 draft, has been a dominant player since he arrived in Dallas.

He's been to four Pro Bowls and been named first- or second-team All-Pro in each of his four seasons.

The Cowboys will have their four top lineman - left tackle Tyron Smith, center Travis Frederick, right tackle La'El Collins - signed through 2019 once Martin's deal is done.