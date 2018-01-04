BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 6: Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 6, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks have selected a new Chinese name for the team -- one that's a little easier to rally behind.



For nearly two decades, the team said Thursday, the Mavericks name has been translated into Chinese as ... "Little Cows."



Well, that's no more. Going forward, the team will be known as ,"独行侠 (DúXíngXiá), which translates roughly in English to “Lone Ranger Heroes” and is pronounced as Sue-Sing-Sha.



The name was selected by Chinese fans who took part in an online vote through Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter. Twitter is one of many popular websites banned in the communist nation.



Anyhow, from the initial votes three finalists were selected -- 独行侠 (“Lone Ranger Heroes”), 烈驹 (“Fierce Colts”) and 狂马 (“Wild Horses”).



Chinese fans again took to Weibo and chose their favorite. After more than 100,000 votes were cast -- Lone Ranger Heroes was selected as the new moniker.



“This is the beginning of a new chapter in the Mavericks’ long legacy in China,” said Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. “With this Chinese name change, we’ve made history by giving our Chinese-speaking fans the opportunity to redefine our identity. I think that fans will be proud of this new name.”



The team posted an intense video on their page showcasing the new name -- and how to say it properly. See it here.



Over the years the Mavericks have cultivated a good relationship NBA fans in China. The team was the first to draft a Chinese-born player, Wang Zhizhi in 1999, and the team continues to engage with NBA fans in the country via social media, content and events.



You can find the Mavericks on Weibo here.