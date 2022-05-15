NBA Playoffs

2022 NBA Conference Finals Bracket, How to Watch

The NBA's final four features the Heat, Celtics, Warriors and Mavericks

By Sanjesh Singh

2022 NBA Conference Finals bracket, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

And just like that, there were only four.

The 2022 NBA Conference Finals bracket is set following two Game 7s to close out the second round, with the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks advancing.

With two rounds of play in the books, the conference finals will decide which teams will represent their respective conferences in the 2022 NBA Finals. The four teams vying for the last two spots are the Celtics, Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 conference finals:

What is the schedule for the 2022 NBA Conference Finals?

The conference finals begin with the East. The first game is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, and the West will have its Game 1 on Wednesday, May 18.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

NBA Playoffs Apr 21

2022 NBA Playoffs: Looking at Top Highlights From First Two Rounds

Dallas Mavericks 59 mins ago

Mavericks Blow Out Suns in Game 7, Advance to Western Conference Finals

The games will have a 2-2-1-1-1 format with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 (if necessary). The lower seed will host Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary).

Here is the full seven-game schedule for both conferences:

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Miami Heat vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics

Game 1: Tuesday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Thursday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Saturday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4: Monday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 5: Wednesday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

Game 6: Friday, May 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

Game 7: Sunday, May 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

Western Conference

No. 3 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 4 Dallas Mavericks

Game 1: Wednesday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: Friday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Sunday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Tuesday, May 24 at 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5: Thursday, May 26 at 9 p.m. ET (TNT)*

Game 6: Saturday, May 28 at 9 p.m. ET (TNT)*

Game 7: Monday, May 30 at 9 p.m. ET (TNT)*

*if necessary

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBA PlayoffsNBADallas MavericksGolden State WarriorsBoston Celtics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us