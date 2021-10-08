2021 Sunday Night Football Schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In the past, the title of "Best Game of the Week" used to belong to Monday Night Football. In recent years, Sunday Night Football has taken over the honor.

Hosting some of the biggest games of the season, one can always guarantee that the wild slate of Sunday games in the NFL concludes with a battle between top teams in the league.

This year is no different, as matchups featuring potential contenders will happen on a weekly basis. From Tom Brady's return to New England to another iteration of Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson, Sunday Night Football has it all.

Ready for another incredible season of primetime football? Here's the full SNF schedule:

Week 1

September 9 (Thursday Night Kickoff): Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Dallas Cowboys 29

September 12: Los Angeles Rams 34, Chicago Bears 14

Week 2

September 19: Baltimore Ravens 36, Kansas City Chiefs 35

Week 3

September 26: Green Bay Packers 30, San Francisco 49ers 28

Week 4

October 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, New England Patriots 17

Week 5

October 10: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Week 6

October 17: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Week 7

October 24: Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Week 8

October 31: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Week 9

November 7: Tennesee Titans at Los Angeles Rams

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Week 10

November 14: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Week 11

November 21: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Thanksgiving

November 25: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Week 12

November 28: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Week 13

Dec. 5: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Week 14

December 12: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Week 15

December 19: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Week 16

December 26: Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Week 17

January 2: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC