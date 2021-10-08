2021 Sunday Night Football Schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
In the past, the title of "Best Game of the Week" used to belong to Monday Night Football. In recent years, Sunday Night Football has taken over the honor.
Hosting some of the biggest games of the season, one can always guarantee that the wild slate of Sunday games in the NFL concludes with a battle between top teams in the league.
This year is no different, as matchups featuring potential contenders will happen on a weekly basis. From Tom Brady's return to New England to another iteration of Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson, Sunday Night Football has it all.
Ready for another incredible season of primetime football? Here's the full SNF schedule:
2021 Sunday Night Football Schedule
Week 1
September 9 (Thursday Night Kickoff): Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Dallas Cowboys 29
September 12: Los Angeles Rams 34, Chicago Bears 14
Week 2
September 19: Baltimore Ravens 36, Kansas City Chiefs 35
Week 3
September 26: Green Bay Packers 30, San Francisco 49ers 28
Week 4
October 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, New England Patriots 17
Week 5
October 10: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Week 6
October 17: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Week 7
October 24: Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Week 8
October 31: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Week 9
November 7: Tennesee Titans at Los Angeles Rams
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Week 10
November 14: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Week 11
November 21: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Thanksgiving
November 25: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Week 12
November 28: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Week 13
Dec. 5: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Week 14
December 12: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Week 15
December 19: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Week 16
December 26: Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Week 17
January 2: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC