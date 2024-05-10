NASCAR at Darlington: How to watch, schedule and favorites for throwback weekend

Kansas Speedway provided the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history last week. Now, drivers head to the track that previously held the record: Darlington Raceway.

Darlington has been a mainstay on the Cup schedule since 1950, with 125 races run over the past 75 years. Nowadays, there are two trips to the South Carolina track each season – the throwback race on Mother’s Day and the historic Southern 500 on Labor Day Weekend.

Teams will bring their best old school paint schemes to the 1.366-mile, egg-shaped oval and hope for a victory at the “Track Too Tough to Tame.”

What’s in store for Sunday’s race? Who are the favorites? What’s the schedule? And who has the best throwback design? Here’s everything you need to know for the 2024 Goodyear 400:

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

NASCAR at Darlington entry list

Thirty-six drivers will race at Darlington – the 34 full-timers, plus two others.

Kaz Grala will pilot the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing as he continues his part-time effort and Derek Kraus will make his fourth start for Kaulig Racing. It’s also worth noting that Erik Jones will return after missing the last two races with a compression fracture from his crash at Talladega.

Here’s the full entry list for Darlington:

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Busch Light 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Freightliner 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Bass Pro Shops 4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Harrison's 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Castrol 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Razzle Dazzle 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Zone 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports UniFirst 10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Overstock 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Yahoo! 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Menards 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Mahindra Tractors 15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing N29 Capital Partners 16 Derek Kraus Kaulig Racing Project Wyoming 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Fifth Third Bank 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Auto-Owners Insurance 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing DeWalt 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing DEX Imaging 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Shell/Pennzoil 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing McDonald's 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Axalta 31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Black's Tire 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Long John Silver's 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Gener8tor 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing United Rentals 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Family Dollar 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club AdventHealth 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing MoneyLion 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Oscar Mayer 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally Financial 51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing NC Fraternal Order of Police 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing He Gets Us 71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Focused Health 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Premier Security 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Quaker State 2024 Goodyear 400 entry list

When is the NASCAR race this weekend in Darlington?

The Goodyear 400 at Darlington is set for Sunday, May 12, at 3 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying sessions. The 36-car field will be split into two groups (found here), with each group practicing for 20 minutes on Saturday.

Qualifying starts immediately after practice. Each car from the two groups will make one lap in the first round, with the five fastest cars in each group advancing. In the final round, the remaining drivers each get one lap to set the top 10 starting order, with positions 11 through 36 set based on first round times.

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend in Darlington

Saturday, May 11 (FS1 and streaming online)

Sunday, May 12 (FS1 and streaming online)

NASCAR RaceDay: 1:30 p.m. ET, FS1, FOXSports.com

Goodyear 400: 3 p.m. ET, FS1, FOXSports.com

NASCAR Darlington past winners, race history

There are eight former Darlington winners who will race on Sunday – but none have been more successful than Denny Hamlin. The veteran has four wins at the track to lead all active drivers.

Martin Truex Jr. (2) and Erik Jones (2) join Hamlin as the only other multi-time winners. The one-time winners include Kyle Busch (2008), Brad Keselowski (2018), Joey Logano (2022), William Byron (2023) and Kyle Larson (2023).

NASCAR at Darlington favorites, drivers to watch

It takes a special skill to win at Darlington.

The unique track design requires drivers to get as close to the wall as possible in the corners in order to maximize their speed. Plus, the aged track surface does damage on tires and forces everyone to manage their equipment.

So, as aforementioned, Hamlin is the best at doing those things. Not only does he lead the field with four wins, he also tops the chart in top-fives (12), top-10s (16), laps led (978), average finish (8.4), average start (8.8) and driver rating (107.2).

Larson, fresh off his win in Kansas, is another driver to watch. He won the Southern 500 last fall and is second to Hamlin in average finish (9.4), average start (9.3) and driver rating (106.7).

Beyond those two, Byron (defending race winner), Truex (seven stage wins) and Tyler Reddick (11.3 average finish) are three potential contenders. Jones is typically impressive at Darlington (11.8 average finish), but Legacy Motor Club hasn’t had top-end speed this season and it’s risky to expect his usual form in the first race back from injury.

NASCAR throwback paint schemes for Darlington

Here’s a look at all the throwback schemes for the Goodyear 400:

Trackhouse Racing Ross Chastain's throwback paint scheme honors his sponsor Busch Beer's former logo and can design.

Austin Dillon's throwback paint scheme honors Dale Earnhardt, who ran the same No. 3 with Bass Pro Shops on the hood in 1998.

Stewart-Haas Racing Josh Berry's throwback paint scheme honors his crew chief Rodney Childers, who drove a similarly-designed late model car in 1998.

Hendrick Motorsports Kyle Larson's throwback paint scheme honors Terry Labonte, who drove the same design and number for Hendrick Motorsports from 1994 to 1999.

RFK Racing Brad Keselowski's throwback paint scheme honors the Castrol TOM's Toyota Supra GT, which debuted at the 1995 All-Japan Grand Touring Car Championship.

Spire Motorsports Corey LaJoie's throwback paint scheme honors the 2012 K&N Pro Series car that he piloted to five victories.

Hendrick Motorsports Chase Elliott's throwback paint scheme honors Dale Earnhardt Jr., who drove this design in his 2014 Daytona 500 win for Hendrick Motorsports.

Stewart-Haas Racing Chase Briscoe's throwback paint scheme honors his family, which began racing dirt spring cars in 1976 with this design.

Rick Ware Racing Kaz Grala's throwback paint scheme honors Parnelli Jones' 1969 car, which was the same number (15) and manufacturer (Ford) as Grala's car.

Joe Gibbs Racing Martin Truex Jr.'s throwback paint scheme is a nod to his 2016 Southern 500 win at Darlington with the same sponsor.

Wood Brothers Racing Harrison Burton's throwback paint scheme honors Wood Brothers Racing co-founder Leonard Wood, who ran a similar design for the team back in 1953.

Hendrick Motorsports William Byron's throwback paint scheme honors four-time champion Jeff Gordon, who drove the No. 24 for Hendrick Motorsports with the same design in 2009.

Front Row Motorsports Todd Gilliland's throwback paint scheme honors his first CARS Tour Late Model win from 2015.

Stewart-Haas Racing Ryan Preece's throwback paint scheme honors his modified design from 2013 and 2014.

MoneyLion Tyler Reddick's throwback paint scheme honors Tim Richmond, who drove this design in 1982.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s throwback paint scheme honors Mark Martin, who drove the same design with the same sponsor in 2004.

Ally Racing Alex Bowman's throwback paint scheme honors seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, who drove this paint scheme with this number for Hendrick Motorsports from 2002 to 2005. Johnson (left) and his crew chief Chad Knaus (right) were inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in January.

Spire Motorsports Zane Smith's throwback paint scheme honors Dave Marcis, who ran a similar design with the No. 71 in 1975 and 1976.