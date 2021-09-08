DallasNews.com

New Texas Elections Law Faces Two Federal Court Challenges

By Sami Sparber - The Dallas Morning News

Two separate coalitions of voting rights advocates, civil rights organizations and faith-based groups filed lawsuits Friday challenging the divisive GOP elections bill, days after Texas lawmakers greenlit the proposal and sent it to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

The groups argued that provisions in the bill, expected to be signed soon by Abbott, violate federal law and asked judges to block the governor and other state officials from enforcing it.

Find out more about the lawsuits and who is behind them in The Dallas Morning News.

