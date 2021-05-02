Arlington

Ross, Glaspie to Meet in Runoff Election for Arlington Mayor

The runoff election will be held June 5

By Chris Blake

Businessman Jim Ross and former city council member Michael Glaspie will meet in a runoff election to determine who will become the next mayor of Arlington.

Neither candidate garnered at least 50% of the vote in Saturday's election. While Ross received more than twice as many votes as any other candidate, he got just 47% of the vote; Glaspie earned 21%.

No other candidate received more than 15% of the vote.

  • Arlington – Mayor

    100% reporting

    • Jim Ross

      47%

      14,755

    • Michael Glaspie

      21%

      6,575

    • Marvin Sutton

      15%

      4,654

    • Kelly Burke

      7%

      2,289

    • Dewayne Washington

      5%

      1,597

    • Doni Anthony

      2%

      566

    • Cirilo Ocampo

      1%

      368

    • Jerry Warden

      1%

      328

The men are running to replace Mayor Jeff Williams who could not run again due to term limits.

Ross has served in several civic and community positions, including on the board of directors for the Arlington Police Foundation, the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce, the Margarita Society, Special Olympics and the American Heart Association.

Ross was endorsed by Williams, former Arlington Mayor Richard Greene and the Arlington Police Association.

Glaspie served on the Arlington ISD schoolboard from 1991-2008 and the city council from 2012-2019. He has also been a minister at Mount Olive Baptist Church and is a Vietnam veteran.

The runoff election will be held June 5.

