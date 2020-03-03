Republicans Run to Oppose Allred in Seat Formerly Held by Sessions

Five Republicans are running for the opportunity to oppose U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-Dallas) on Super Tuesday.
The candidates are:
- Genevieve Collins, the head of corporate strategy for an education technology firm
- Jon Hollis, who previous worked in television production
- Floyd McClendon, a retired Navy SEAL
- Mark Sackett, an international engineer
- Jeff Tokar, a retired firefighter
Allred beat incumbent Pete Sessions, who represented the district from 1996 to 2018, in the 2018 midterm elections. This cycle, Sessions is running for Congress in a seat based in Waco.