Republicans Run to Oppose Allred in Seat Formerly Held by Sessions

Five Republicans are running for the opportunity to oppose U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-Dallas) on Super Tuesday.

The candidates are:

Genevieve Collins, the head of corporate strategy for an education technology firm

Jon Hollis, who previous worked in television production

Floyd McClendon, a retired Navy SEAL

Mark Sackett, an international engineer

Jeff Tokar, a retired firefighter

Allred beat incumbent Pete Sessions, who represented the district from 1996 to 2018, in the 2018 midterm elections. This cycle, Sessions is running for Congress in a seat based in Waco.