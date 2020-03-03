Super Tuesday

Republicans Run to Oppose Allred in Seat Formerly Held by Sessions

dallas voting machine
NBC 5 News

Five Republicans are running for the opportunity to oppose U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-Dallas) on Super Tuesday.

The candidates are:

  • Genevieve Collins, the head of corporate strategy for an education technology firm
  • Jon Hollis, who previous worked in television production
  • Floyd McClendon, a retired Navy SEAL
  • Mark Sackett, an international engineer
  • Jeff Tokar, a retired firefighter

Allred beat incumbent Pete Sessions, who represented the district from 1996 to 2018, in the 2018 midterm elections. This cycle, Sessions is running for Congress in a seat based in Waco.

This article tagged under:

Super TuesdayColin Allredpete sessions
