New Relief Package May Not Include Aid for Cities and Municipalities

Final details are being worked out on a likely $900 billion dollar package

By Julie Fine

Americans wait, many who are in need, to see if a new stimulus package will be passed. U.S. Rep. Van Taylor (R-Plano) is part of the problem solver caucus, a group of Republicans and Democrats working on solutions.

“It is really important that we have a bipartisan solution, and, you know, better late than never, but we really wish that leadership had gotten in the room and done this many, many months ago,” said Taylor.

Some North Texas leaders sent a letter to the Texas congressional delegation, pushing for aid for cities and municipalities.

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams was one of them.

“We have gotten the aid to help us to treat the virus, but yet we now need to rebuild. Our economies have been gutted,” said Wiliams. 

But the next relief plan is not expected to include those dollars. Democrats pushed for the aid to be included.

“For them not getting relief in this package I think is very, you know unfortunate, and we have to go back to the drawing board to try and help them out very soon in the future,” said U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Fort Worth.)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wanted liability protections. Both were dropped to make way for an agreement.

The $900 billion dollar plan likely includes stimulus checks of $600 dollars for those who qualify, federal unemployment insurance bonuses of about $300 weekly, more help for businesses, vaccine distribution funds, and money for assistance and food.

Williams is looking forward.

“We are not giving up. We think there is still opportunity here even if it is not in this bill, in the future,” added Williams.

McConnell said they will not leave until this deal is done.

