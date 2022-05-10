Three Local Elections Still Undecided, Two Recounts Underway

Saturday's election day in Texas has come and gone but there are a few local races that are still hanging in the balance. Some have headed into recounts.

It could affect who gets to make big decisions in two large school districts in North Texas.

The races involve open seats on boards in Dallas ISD, Dallas College, and Frisco ISD.

In Dallas County, county election officials are working through pending votes and late-arriving mail-in ballots, which they said should be completed by this Friday.

Results in a three-candidate race for the District 1 seat on Dallas college's board are headed toward a recount and potentially a runoff.

This seat encompasses North Dallas and Lake Highlands.

Dallas College School Board Place 1 100% reporting

Meanwhile, in Dallas ISD, there's a potential recount for the District 4 board of trustees seat, which includes parts of southeast Dallas, Pleasant Grove, Balch Springs and Seagoville.

Incumbent Karla Garcia -- the first Latina trustee in Dallas history -- trailed challenger Camile White by 31 votes. That could change as ballots are finalized this week.

Dallas ISD School Board Place 4 100% reporting

In Frisco ISD, an incumbent who trailed in a tight race for re-election to the school board is requesting a recount.

Unofficial results show that Place 2 trustee Natalie Hebert lost her seat to challenger Marvin Lowe, who was backed by a right-wing political action committee.

There's only a 53-vote difference in an election where 15,000 ballots were cast.

Frisco ISD School Board Place 2 100% reporting

School board races in Texas have been a hot issue this year, with debates over critical race theory and book bans taking center stage.