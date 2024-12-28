New law eliminates most vehicle inspections; Emissions tests still required for some

A new law going into effect on Jan. 1, 2025, eliminates most vehicle safety inspections. It's one of two laws concerning vehicles going into effect in the new year.

Starting New Year's Day, non-commercial vehicles will no longer need a safety inspection before registration, thanks to House Bill 3297.

At Kwik Kar Vista Ridge Friday, auto experts conducted some of the last state-required safety inspections. It'll now be up to the driver to make sure their vehicle is safe.

"It is about common sense. We want to keep the vehicle safe and the public safe," said Ray Bowens, owner of Kwik Kar Vista Ridge.

Bowens still recommends people check the brakes, lights, horns, and other safety items with them even if it's not required.

"The kinds of things that make sure your car is drivable, to make yourself safe and the other vehicles on the street safe."

In 2023, state lawmakers eliminated the change to save drivers time and money. Critics worry it will make some of the country's most dangerous roads more deadly. At least one person dies on roads in Texas every day according to TxDOT.

Small government advocates, conservative groups, and Tesla supported the change according to the Texas Tribune. The Dallas Police Association, Texas State Inspection Association, and Texas sheriffs tried to stop the change.

Some non-commercial vehicles will still need emission testing, depending on where the owner lives, and all vehicles will still need to be registered.

All non-commercial vehicles in the state will continue to be subject to a $7.50 inspection program replacement fee. The replacement inspection program fee will be paid when registering a vehicle with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

New vehicles (those of the current or previous model year on the date of purchase) purchased in Texas that have not been previously registered in Texas or another state must pay an initial inspection program replacement fee of $16.75 to cover two years.

This fee simply replaces the source of revenue for state programs and operations that were once supported by vehicle safety inspections, such as the construction and expansion of state highways.

Although vehicle safety inspections will be eliminated for all non-commercial vehicles, Texans with vehicles registered in certain counties will still be required to undergo emissions testing.

Emissions testing is required in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall and Tarrant counties in North Texas. The price of vehicle emissions testing varies by vehicle and county.

All commercial vehicles in all counties will still be required to obtain a passing vehicle safety inspection.

Bowens tells NBC 5 it may take a while before the public becomes aware of the changes.

"It really takes a while because the information is not put out as good as it should. So we could get an awful lot of phone calls from customers," said Bowens.