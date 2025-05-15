Former Irving real estate executive pleads guilty in fraud case

Pauline Coronado, 73, accepted a plea deal including prison time, probation and restitution, but a Dallas County judge told her if she can't pay it, he won't accept the deal.

A former Irving real estate executive has pleaded guilty to stealing money from people in real estate deals for years. Dozens of people have waited for more than eight years for justice.

On Wednesday morning, after several years of delays, a packed courtroom watched Dallas County Judge Brandon Birmingham address Coronado, who waived her right to a trial.

"My understanding is that you've waived all those rights and have pleaded guilty, is that right?" asked Judge Birmingham.

"That's correct," responded Coronado.

She’s accused of stealing from potential homebuyers and homeowners through so-called rent-to-own schemes.

People thought they were making down payments on homes. Many Spanish-speaking tenants said Coronado made false promises about the English-language contracts they signed, which were leases.

Back in 2018, dozens of people filed complaints with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office about losing thousands of dollars, leading to two indictments. Some reported paying $20,000 for a down payment or $2,500 for rent, but never received a promised deed to the home.

Coronado was arrested five years later in 2023.

The COVID-19 pandemic, changes in leadership at the Dallas County District Attorney's Office, turnover among prosecutors, and the number of victims led to multiple delays.

After the long wait, a packed courtroom observed Wednesday’s proceedings.

Coronado accepted a plea deal to serve seven years in prison, 10 years' probation and to compensate the victims. But the court came to a halt when Coronado told the judge she doesn't have the money.

"$433,900 in restitution total, can you pay that?" asked the judge.

"No," replied Coronado.

"If you can't pay it, why are you agreeing to be on probation to pay?" questioned the judge.

Judge Birmingham said until Coronado provides a clear answer on how she will repay the money, he would not accept the plea deal.

The court recessed, and the judge gave Coronado and her lawyer until Monday to figure it out.

The case is expected to resume at 9 a.m. Monday with a possible decision.

Wednesday’s delay left some victims disappointed.

"It's not fair for us," said Patricia Guzman, who has spoken with NBC DFW multiple times about her experience.

She said she wants to see a longer prison sentence for Coronado but feels the proceedings are a step in the right direction.

"At first, it's justice which is good, at least a little light that we might be able to get some money back, I just hope," said Guzman.

Coronado is accused of first- and second-degree felony theft involving more than 30 families across the Metroplex.

She was scheduled to appear in court in 2024 but was hospitalized after suffering a panic attack upon learning about the media coverage and multiple alleged victims outside the courtroom.