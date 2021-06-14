New Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker to Be Sworn in Tuesday

Once the chief of staff to Betsy Price, the longest-serving mayor in Fort Worth history, Mattie Parker will be sworn in Tuesday to succeed her former boss.

Parker defeated Deborah Peoples in a runoff election on June 5 after the pair finished as the top two vote-getters in a May general election.

In her return to city government, Parker is prioritizing building relationships at city hall.

“The first is really to get to sit down with the department heads, city management team that I haven't been able to talk with during the campaign, see where they are on several issues," she said. "Also with (City Manager) David Cooke and his management team on the budget."

The 37-year-old Parker will become the youngest mayor of a major U.S. city and said will focus on the economy as Fort Worth begins to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic.

One project that remains, and has for years, is Panther Island.

“I am anxious just to sort of clear the slate," she said. "We’ve got to work together to focus on what it looks like to have a plan b for that project."

Parker said she looked forward to meeting with all of the entities involved.

“I’ve thrown out the idea, and maybe we do this this summer, is having an open meeting with all of those jurisdictions to just think about how are we going to vision through this project if we don't receive federal funding," she said. "And that's not a finger-pointing game at Congresswoman (Kay) Granger or anybody else involved. It just is what it is."

Parker will be mayor during the trial of Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer accused of killing Atatiana Jefferson. She said the city has a responsibility to protect Jefferson's legacy and she said she hoped to meet with Jefferson's sisters and those who knew her best.

“You have watched in other places when you have had these significant trials take place. What has worked well and what has not," Parker said. "I want to focus on our leadership here in Fort Worth to make sure they feel like their voice is heard and we make sure we have an opportunity for people -- if there are protests for instance. Peacefully protesting in Fort Worth has got to be maintained. But we also want to prevent something from happening like you have seen in other cities, where things get out of hand."

The Fort Worth City Council will also have five new members sworn in Tuesday.