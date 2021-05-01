May 1 Election Results: Fort Worth Picking First New Mayor in a Decade

Election Results Pages:

Special Election: U.S. Rep. Dist. 6

By County: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

Propositions: School Bonds | Municipal Props

All Races: Alphabetical Listing

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Fort Worth will have a new mayor for the first time in a decade as voters Saturday were choosing a successor to Betsy Price, the only Republican mayor of Texas’ big cities.

The winner is set to take over a rapidly changing Fort Worth. The city has grown to nearly 1 million residents, and Democrats have made fast inroads in surrounding Tarrant County, one of the GOP’s biggest strongholds in Texas.

Ten candidates are in the running, making a runoff likely.

Although the race is officially nonpartisan, the crowded field includes Tarrant County Democratic Party Chairwoman Deborah Peoples, who lost to Price in 2019. If elected, she would become Fort Worth’s first Black mayor.

Other contenders include Mattie Parker, Price’s former chief of staff, and two city council members, Bryan Byrd and Ann Zadeh.

Price was first elected in 2011 and is Fort Worth’s longest-serving mayor.

Fort Worth – Mayor % reporting

Brian Byrd

Byrd is the city council member representing Fort Worth District 3, which covers the southwest part of the city. He is a founder and physician at Texas Family Medicine and a former CEO of Texas Hospice. According to Byrd's campaign website, he would focus on keeping taxes low, attracting high-paying quality jobs, creating an educated, job-ready workforce, maintaining a safe and welcoming city, and having an efficient government.

Online- Brian Byrd for Mayor

Twitter- @Byrd4Mayor

Daniel Caldwell

Caldwell is an educator who has previously run for Dallas City Council prior to a move to Fort Worth. According to his campaign website, Caldwell would create more efficient use of taxpayer dollars, revise public policy and respond to local community concerns if elected mayor.

Online- Daniel Caldwell for Mayor

Twitter- @DCaldwellTexas

Mylene George

George is a marketing coordinator who’s lived in Fort Worth for nearly 30 years. George studied Business Marketing at Tarrant County College. No campaign website or Twitter page was found for this candidate.

Mike Haynes

Haynes is the CEO of a distribution company and has lived in North Texas for more than three decades. According to a recent Facebook post, if elected Haynes would focus on raising pay, addressing mental health issues and creating more nonprofit organizations. No campaign website or Twitter page was found for this candidate.

Cedric C. Kanyinda

Cedric C. Kanyinda is an IT professional who obtained his bachelor’s degree in cell and molecular biology, and his MBA, from Texas Woman’s University.

Online- Cedric Kanyinda for Mayor

Twitter- @CeKanyinda

Mattie Parker

Parker is the former chief of staff for Mayor Betsy Price and received the outgoing mayor's endorsement, as well as the backing of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association and Fort Worth Fire Professional Firefighters Association. She is also the founding CEO of Fort Worth Cradle to Career and the Tarrant To & Through Partnership.

Online- Mattie Parker for Mayor

Twitter- @MattieParker12

Steve Penate

Penate is a real estate broker and pastor at Mercy Culture Church in Fort Worth. According to his campaign website, if elected he would focus on lowering property taxes, small business growth, improving schools, improving infrastructure and creating a safer city.

Online- Steve Penate for Mayor

Twitter- @StevePenate

Deborah Peoples

Peoples, the chairperson of the Tarrant County Democratic Party, is running for mayor for the second consecutive cycle, after coming up 13 percentage points short against Betsy Price in 2019. She has worked as a vice president at AT&T and, if elected, would focus on health care, justice, education, the economy and infrastructure, according to her campaign website.

Online- Deborah Peoples for Mayor

Twitter- @PeoplesForMayor

Chris Rector

Rector is an author and veteran, who wrote on Facebook he would focus on personal and economic freedom and a debt-free future, if elected.

Online- No campaign website was found for this candidate.

Twitter- @RectorVote

Ann Zadeh

Zadeh is the city council member representing Fort Worth District 9, which covers most of downtown and the area to the immediate south along Interstate 35W. An urban planner, she also served on the Fort Worth Zoning Commission for six years. If elected, Zadeh’s focus would be on housing, ethics, and transparency in local governments, the citizen police review board, and independent redistricting, according to her campaign website.

Online- Ann Zadeh for Mayor

Twitter- @AnnZadeh

Click here to listen to the latest episode of the Lone Star Politics Podcast.

A list of all races, listed alphabetically, can be found here.

County Election Pages

For other race results throughout North Texas, county election pages can be found here: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise.