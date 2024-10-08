New citizens in North Texas have voting top of mind

Texas has a record number of voters in 2024, more than 18 million. Many of those include brand-new citizens.

Ana Juarez just finished a six-year process. Born in El Salvador, this day she became an American citizen, one of 200 at the University of North Texas at Dallas who swore an oath to the U.S. Constitution.

"It is a huge accomplishment and I feel like it’s been a very very long road. And it’s very exciting to just be able to do it. And I’m honored to become a US citizen today," said Juarez.

With a voter registration table on-site, she plans to vote in the November election as immigration policy is top of mind for many Americans.

Former President Donald Trump has campaigned on changing the immigration system, with a focus on deporting those who crossed into the country illegally. Vice President Kamala Harris backs a previous border security bill along with efforts to speed up the legal immigration process.

"I just think there’s so much at stake. Especially being an immigrant, we bring a lot to this country. And I think it’s very important that our voices are heard," said Juarez.

Every person NBC 5 spoke with at the event mentioned voting as a key benefit of becoming an American citizen.

“It is important. I feel that everybody has their right. It’s a sensitive topic, especially as a Hispanic person," said Andrea Beita, who's been in the immigration process for twenty years after moving here from Costa Rica.

"It took me 20 years for me to finally be here. So I’m very grateful and excited about this process," said Beita.

According to the Director of the Dallas Field Office for US Citizenship and Immigration Services, Michelle Montgomery, 60,000 people have become citizens this fiscal year in the region stretching across North Texas from the Louisiana border to Abilene.

On this day, some at the ceremony waited up to thirty years, including a pastor from Mexico, Samuel Cruz.

“I think the promise of America, the opportunities, that’s really what it is. There’s no timeframe that’s too long. It’s like I want to be a part of this American dream, I think that’s why people wait," said Montgomery.

All of the 200 in the ceremony were legal permanent residents for three to five years, underwent a security check, and an interview process, along with reading, writing, and civics tests.