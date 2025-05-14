No. 1 Melissa softball team celebrates national record, playoff run

It has been a successful season for the Melissa High School softball team, and the season isn't over yet. As of May 13, the Cardinals were undefeated on the season (34-0) and ranked No. 1 nationally.

"I'm just so proud of this team. I really am. They have all worked so hard," Head Coach Cassie Crabtree said. "We've been the number one team in the nation pretty much all season, but we really didn't talk about it. It's been in the backs of their minds, but it is never really the focus. Their biggest focus this year has been the feeling of winning it last year and the fear of not getting back, and that has fueled them all season.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In their first game of the best-of-three UIL Texas 5A Division I regional semifinal series, Melissa set a national record for the most home runs hit in a single season.

Cassie Crabtree Cassie Crabtree

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"They get up in the morning at 6:30 to hit, and they always are thinking that they have to keep the crown. That's our motto. We know we hit home runs, but we just tried not to mention it. We tied the record and broke it within 90 seconds. It was just amazing. Everybody knew we had done it. I can remember sitting back a couple of weeks ago, knowing we were close, but I didn't know for sure if it was going to happen. Then, you look up and they did it. It was pretty awesome," Crabtree said.

Crabtree said she knew this team was special at the beginning of the season, but never imagined record-breaking success.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJerFzlRkGs/?img_index=3&igsh=ODh1dmMycnQwaTB6

While she said the team is like family, she really is family to one of them. Her daughter Caigan, who is a senior and will graduate on May 22, has already committed to play at the University of Texas.

"This team is nothing but fighters, and I have always known that we had something special, but they know it's hard to go back-to-back [championships]. They are just doing so well. It is an amazing feeling knowing that we are creating leaders and kids who can go out and be successful. They know they can put anything they can put their minds to. They are strong, independent, and go on and have great futures," Crabtree said.

Crabtree said each player has been integral in their success, but certainly a standout has been Kennedy Bradley. Bradley is only a junior, but has already committed to the University of Florida. She leads the home run derby for the Cardinals with 23 home runs this season.

In a Facebook post, the team wrote in part: We didn't luck into this. We earned it. Every swing, every late night, every sacrifice. This record was built on early mornings, late nights, and a whole lot of grit and determination."

The Cardinals are back on the diamond Wednesday, May 14, against Lake Belton. If they win that game, they will move on to the state semifinal series next week. The state title game will be hosted at U-T Austin later in May.