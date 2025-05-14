Police Oversight Board to draft letter to Dallas Chief concerning immigration enforcement

The Dallas Community Police Oversight Board said it wants answers on a statement made by the city’s new police chief concerning immigration. There was a lengthy discussion Tuesday night during the oversight meeting as board members looked for clarification from Chief Daniel Comeaux on his stance.

In late April, the newly sworn-in chief said his officers, if asked, would assist federal authorities. Community oversight board members said the statement has many of their constituents concerned about the potential role police officers might play in immigration enforcement.

On Tuesday night, the board said it expects a letter from Chief Comeaux in the coming days clarifying his statement.

In the meantime, the board plans to draft a letter of its own to be sent to both the chief and city manager, on its expectations and concerns around immigration enforcement.

“It’s important that we get a handle on it now and that we get a clear line of communication with the Dallas Police Department. We understand what they’re going to do, they understand how we feel and what we expect of them,” said board member Brandon Friedman.

Earlier this year, Interim Chief Micheal Igo cleared up a statement he made, saying Dallas police would not “stop or contact any person for the sole purpose of determining immigration status and are permitted, but not required, to ask about the immigration status only of those persons who are lawfully detained or arrested."

He cited a general order that has been in place since 2017.

The oversight board voted Tuesday to draft a letter in a subcommittee, agreeing on its content, before handing it over to Chief Comeaux.

At the time of his tenure as interim chief, Igo said Dallas police had not been asked by state or federal law enforcement to participate in any official immigration enforcement efforts, but that they had assisted agencies in arresting people who were wanted for a criminal offense, regardless of their immigration status.