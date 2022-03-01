decision 2022

Fort Worth Election Results Delayed, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley Announces

By Jacob Reyes

The next set of results from Tuesday's primary election in Tarrant County will be delayed due to technical difficulties, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley announced at a rally for candidate Betsy Price Tuesday evening.

Judge Whitley said he has been in contact with state officials and manufacturers of the voting machines used in Tarrant County and hopes the next set of results will come in around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning

With just 9% of the vote in, former Farmers Branch Mayor Tim O'Hare currently leads former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price.

