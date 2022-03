Texas 2022 Midterm Primary Race Results

Races for the March 1, 2022 midterm primary are listed below with U.S. House races first followed by Texas statewide races, Texas congressional races, and then county races. Democratic and Republican races are noted with a (D) or (R) at the end of each race title.

U.S. HOUSE

TEXAS STATEWIDE OFFICE

TEXAS SENATE

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

TEXAS HOUSE

TEXAS SUPREME COURT

TEXAS COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS

BOARD OF EDUCATION

COLLIN COUNTY

DALLAS COUNTY

DENTON COUNTY

ELLIS COUNTY

JOHNSON COUNTY

PARKER COUNTY

ROCKWALL COUNTY

TARRANT COUNTY