Former Judge Phil Sorrells Wins Republican Primary Runoff for Tarrant County DA

Phil Sorrells, a longtime elected judge in Tarrant County courts and a former assistant district attorney, is the Republican party nominee for Tarrant County District Attorney.

Sorrells was facing Texas State Rep. Matt Krause in the runoff. Krause, who initially planned to challenge Ken Paxton for the job of Texas Attorney General, decided to run for Tarrant DA after Sharen Wilson announced her retirement last fall.

Sorrells resigned his bench to campaign for district attorney and counted among his endorsements those of former President Donald Trump and former HUD secretary Ben Carson.

Sorrells will face Democrat Tiffany Burks, who won her primary on March 1 with 61% of the vote, this November.

