Crockett, Rodgers Expected to Face-Off for US House District 30 This November

The party nominees for the U.S. House District 30 race were decided Tuesday, with Jasmine Crockett winning on the Democratic side and James Rodgers winning on the Republican side.

District 30 is the seat that has been held by retiring U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Dallas) for three decades. She endorsed Crockett, who edged out challenger Jane Hamilton in a race that was, at times, contentious, with both candidates accusing each other of distorting their records and not being honest.

“We have not had a campaign that had this much deception and lies in District 30 since its origin,” Johnson said at a news conference last week.

On the Republican side, though James Harris was the top vote getter for the Republicans in the March primary, he hasn't held that momentum in the runoff. James Rodgers, who has 57% of the vote with nearly 40% of the vote tallied, is expected to advance as the Republican party nomination.

Crockett and Rodgers are likely to face off in the Dist. 30 race on Nov. 8, 2022.