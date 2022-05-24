Runoff Election

Crockett, Rodgers Expected to Face-Off for US House District 30 This November

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday; race results will be updated throughout the evening Tuesday night

The party nominees for the U.S. House District 30 race were decided Tuesday, with Jasmine Crockett winning on the Democratic side and James Rodgers winning on the Republican side.

District 30 is the seat that has been held by retiring U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Dallas) for three decades. She endorsed Crockett, who edged out challenger Jane Hamilton in a race that was, at times, contentious, with both candidates accusing each other of distorting their records and not being honest.

“We have not had a campaign that had this much deception and lies in District 30 since its origin,” Johnson said at a news conference last week.

  • U.S. House – District 30 (D)

    98% reporting

    • Winner

      Jasmine Crockett

      61%

      17,425

    • Jane Hamilton

      39%

      11,351
On the Republican side, though James Harris was the top vote getter for the Republicans in the March primary, he hasn't held that momentum in the runoff. James Rodgers, who has 57% of the vote with nearly 40% of the vote tallied, is expected to advance as the Republican party nomination.

  • U.S. House – District 30 (R)

    99% reporting

    • Winner

      James Rodgers

      57%

      3,089

    • James Harris

      43%

      2,339

Crockett and Rodgers are likely to face off in the Dist. 30 race on Nov. 8, 2022.

TEXAS PRIMARY RUNOFFS

