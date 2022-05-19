Heated Battle for US House District in the Primary Runoff's Final Days

With just five days until the primary runoff election, the race for U.S. House District is getting increasingly heated. It is the seat U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Dallas) has held for 30 years, and she is retiring.

“We have not had a campaign that had this much deception and lies in district 30 since its origin,” said Congresswoman Johnson at a news conference Thursday.

Johnson, who endorsed State Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas,) joined clergy members to show their support for her. This group says Crockett's opponent Jane Hope Hamilton has distorted Crockett's record. They are particularly over claims Crockett skipped out on a voting bill, joining other democrats who left Austin and traveled to D.C. in protest. Some democrats returned to vote on the bill.

“Jasmine Crockett, she joined the Democrats who broke quorum to go to Washington D.C. She was also one of the Democrats who held out the longest,” said Pastor Frederick Haynes of Friendship-West Baptist Church.

Hamilton fired back, saying those who returned, fought to make the bill better.

“Overwhelmingly Democrats were there on the house floor making sure that their voters and their constituents were being heard in one of the greatest negotiations and fights that we have seen in Texas history when we are talking about voter suppression,” Jane Hope Hamilton said.

Crockett did not attend Thursday's news conference. But during a recent appearance on NBC 5's Lone Star Politics, she talked about the heated campaign.

“Sadly enough my opponent does not want to run on whatever her qualifications may be for this seat. I am focused on the issue,” said Crockett earlier this month.

Hamilton says Crockett has inflated her record, and has not been honest during the campaign.

“She has chosen to say no to public debates,” Hamilton said.

She adds Crockett has avoided opportunities to debate issues face to face.

“Jasmine Crockett has had multiple occasions and opportunities to sit alongside me on a stage, in a newsroom and debate the facts, and she has denied every single one of them,” Hamilton said.

There were debates and forums in the primary, but none in the runoff.

Early voting for this race runs through Friday, and the runoff election is Tuesday.

On the Republican side, James Harris and James Rogers are in a runoff.