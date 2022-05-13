Early Voting for Primary Runoff Ends Friday

Early voting for the May 24 primary runoff ends Friday.

The primary runoff is for elections held during the March 1 primary where candidates failed to secure more than 50% of the vote. The top two candidates in those races then enter a runoff where the winner will be the party nomination in November.

There are several key races in the runoff, including the Republican nominee for Texas State Attorney General where incumbent Ken Paxton is being challenged by George P. Bush. On the Democratic side, Rochelle Garza and Joe Jaworski are both seeking the party nomination.

Also on the Democratic ticket, in the lieutenant governor's race, Michelle Beckley is facing off against Mike Collier.

There are also runoffs in both the Republican and Democratic parties for Texas Land Commissioner where Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez are vying for the Democratic nomination while Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley want on the Republican ticket.

Republicans also need to decide between incumbent Wayne Christian and challenger Sarah Stonger for Railroad Commissioner.

Democrats need a nominee for Comptroller and will be choosing between Janet T. Dudding and Angel Luis Vega.

Early voting began Monday, May 16, and runs for just one week, through Friday, May 20.

Because it's a primary runoff, voters can only vote on the same party's ticket that they voted on in the primary. In other words, if you voted in the Republican primary, you cannot vote in a Democratic runoff, and vice versa.

If you didn't vote in the primary, you can vote in either party's runoff, but not both.

REMEMBER CHANGES MADE TO TEXAS VOTING BY MAIL

This is the second election since new voting laws were passed in Texas. During the March 1 primary, there was some confusion among those who voted by mail and many ballots were rejected when new fields intended to help ensure voter integrity were either left blank or filled out incorrectly, resulting in rejected ballots.

If you are planning to vote by mail-in ballot, your application must be received by Friday, May 13, not postmarked by that date.

TEXAS EARLY VOTING HOURS

For the primary runoff, polling locations are open 12 hours each day. Specific hours are set by the counties, but in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties the voting locations are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and then again from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

During early voting, voters can cast their ballot at any polling location in their county.

IMPORTANT ELECTION DATES