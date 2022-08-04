Conservatives Gather in Dallas for CPAC Convention Featuring Trump as Headliner

The Conservative Political Action Conference, one of the nation’s largest gatherings of conservative activists, kicked off Thursday in Dallas.

Hosted at the Hilton Anatole, the annual gathering runs through Aug. 7 with former President Donald Trump being a headline speaker Saturday.

Several Texas lawmakers will appear at the event. Governor Greg Abbott participated in a discussion Thursday.

“We are going to be fighting for you every step of the way,” Abbott said.

“We are really concerned about the things that are happening right now in America,” said Michelle Marchese, who was among the attendees gathering from North Texas and beyond.

For the next three days, there will be many events while many put focus on the future -- Midterms and 2024 -- with some waiting to see if Trump has a place on the ballot.

“I love the United States under Donald Trump,” said Manuel Morales of Fort Worth.

But the midterms come first, and traditionally, the party in the White House loses seats in the midterm elections. Republicans are hoping for a red wave.

“I am hoping there will be, but I don't want us to get apathetic and that is my concern, is with people talking about that then they will say well there is no need for me to vote,” said Barb Stauffer of Garland.

“I am confident in a red wave in the house. I am not as confident of a red wave in the senate,” said Chuck Klusener, of Wichita, Kansas.

“I am feeling pretty good about it. I think the economy is so bad the Democrats have to really work hard to come up with issues to bring their folks out,” said Curtis Hill of Indiana.

Democrats are saying 'not so fast,' feeling they do have issues. Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa released a statement Thursday, pointing to voters' decisions to keep abortion rights in Kansas, adding “we the people will not stand for their brand of draconian authoritarianism. If they don't understand that now, they'll learn in November."

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick spoke at the convention, and Senator Ted Cruz and Attorney General Ken Paxton are also slated to speak.