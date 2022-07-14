CPAC, Trump Returning to Dallas in August

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) returns to Dallas on Aug. 4-6 for CPAC Texas, and former President Donald Trump will be the keynote speaker.

This year marks the second year in a row that a CPAC event is being held in Dallas. The national event will be held at the Hilton Anatole hotel.

CPAC Texas will host thousands of conservatives from around the world including leaders, lawmakers, media personalities with a keynote speech from the former president.

We’re excited to have President Donald J. Trump join us at CPAC Texas! pic.twitter.com/9NTLguwsan — CPAC 2022 (@CPAC) July 8, 2022

Per a CPAC release, other notable speakers include Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Sean Hannity, Babylon Bee's Seth Dillon, Rep. Jim Jordan, Glenn Beck, Steve Bannon, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Matt Schlapp, Mercedes Schlapp and Sara Carter.

A full list of speakers can be found online and tickets are on sale now here.