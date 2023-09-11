WATCH LIVE: Day 5 of the Ken Paxton impeachment trial

The impeachment trial for suspended Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton resumed Monday morning.

Prosecutors called Mark Penley as their first witness on Monday. Penley is the fifth of eight whistleblowers expected to testify in the trial. (Read the latest updates in the trial in the live blog below)

The whistleblowers are a group of former high-level staffers in Paxton's office who notified the FBI that they believed their boss was breaking the law in helping Austin developer Nate Paul. Paul claimed that he was a victim of illegal behavior by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with improper warrants served in a search of his home and business and allegedly asked for help from the AG's office.

Evidence shows Paxton hired Houston Attorney Brandon Cammack to pursue an investigation of Paul’s allegation about the FBI and other parties, against the advice of members of Paxton’s top staff, some of whom testified earlier in the trial.

Four of the whistleblowers filed a lawsuit over retaliation in November 2020 arguing Paxton violated the Texas Whistleblower Act. In early 2023, it was announced there had been a settlement reached in the lawsuit worth $3.3 million.

In the trial's first week, whistleblowers Jeff Mateer, Ryan Bangert, Ryan Vassar and David Maxwell all took the stand during the first week with Blake Brickman, Lacey Mase and Darren McCarty yet to come.

Paxton has been absent from the trial since pleading not guilty last Tuesday, but his wife Angela Paxton, a state senator, has been present though she is forbidden from voting on a decision. The rest of the Texas Senate will decide the case when all of the witnesses are heard.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick serves as a judge for this trial.

DAY 5 UPDATES

10:13 a.m. Penley said in both referrals Paul made, which contained multiple accusations about multiple agencies, there are places for the documents to be notarized and for Paul to make those allegations under oath. Neither document was notarized. Penley testified to the fact that had Paul made the allegations under oath, it would have allowed him to be charged with perjury.

10:10 a.m. During the subsequent third meeting with Nate Paul on August 12, 2020, Penley said "Mr. Paul acted like we didn't understand who the real boss was." He said Paul "bowed up" to employees from the Attorney General's office, and that he was upset when Maxwell called him out for leaking information about the investigation to the media. "The Attorney General took his side and agreed that [Paul] had a First Amendment right to walk [to the media]."

10:05 a.m. Penley explained that if there are other targets in an investigation, information may be redacted, and that would change the metadata. "There are innocent functions that can change metadata that are routinely done," Penley said. He said there was evidence that such redactions occurred in Nate Paul's case, meaning that there was no evidence of a state crime. Penley said he told Paxton there was no evidence of criminal activity and recommended they close the investigation. According to Penley, Paxton said "Okay, fine," and asked that Penley meet with Paul again.

10:01 a.m. "They wanted us to agree with them on their metadata theory and agree with them that... two United States attorneys, a federal judge, and a whole bunch of law enforcement officials were in on a conspiracy to investigate Nate Paul," Penley said.

9:59 a.m. Penley said Paul claimed that the initial search warrant was for items like guns and drugs, but after the search was underway, the warrant was changed to be for white-collar crime evidence like documents. Penley said he asked why Paul did not go file a complaint with the magistrate in Austin who signed the warrant. Penley said the fact that they did not go to a magistrate raised "red flags," for him.

9:55 a.m. Penley spoke about a second interview with Nate Paul and Michael Wynne. He said Paul and Wynne brought documents to the second interview, and explained that they did not bring documents to the first, which was unusual because a complainant usually bring their evidence to an interview. Penley said the interview lasted an hour and a half.

9:50 a.m. Penley explained the process that goes into obtaining a sealed search warrant if an investigation were to take place. He said the target of a sealed probable cause affidavit is not allowed to see the affidavit until charges have been filed because they could potentially destroy evidence. Penley said there is an exception under which an agency does not have to release a sealed affidavit if a public information request is filed if there is an active investigation underway.

9:46 a.m. Penley and Paxton watched the video together, and Paxton was upset that David Maxwell was not accepting of what was being said in the interview, Penley said. Penley said Paxton did not seem to understand the legal difficulties in investigating a state agency and obtaining a warrant that was under seal at the federal courthouse. Penley said Maxwell made sound points during the interview about where Nate Paul could go to find relief.

9:42 a.m. Paxton asked Penley to view a video of an interview with Nate Paul, his attorney, and David Maxwell that was recorded on July 23, 2020. Hardin asked Penley if Paxton had asked him to review similar cases, and Penley said he had, one in the Panhandle and one in Bexar County. "Did [Paxton] have any further involvement after asking you to look at [the two cases]?" Hardin asked. "No, sir," Penley said.

9:38 a.m. Penley said he was concerned that Paxton was asking them to investigate a state agency, the same agency that was also investigating Paxton.

9:36 a.m. When speaking about the suggestion that a search warrant for Nate Paul had been altered after it was signed by a judge, Penley said, "It was craziness."

9:35 a.m. "Speaking for myself, I thought it was crazy, and I was hoping the attorney general would drop it. He didn't," Penley said.

9:33 a.m. Penley said Paxton came to him on July 6, 2020, and asked about the status of Nate Paul's referral. He wanted to know why nothing had been done with the referral since it was shown to Penley in June. "David Maxwell and I saw no merit to the complaint," Penley said.

9:31 a.m. Penley was made aware of a referral when it was shown to him by Jeff Meteer. Penley said he had heard the story before, and that the referral was signed by Nate Paul. Penley said he and David Maxwell both read the referral, after which Meteer, Maxwell, and Penley discussed the document and how to proceed. "My initial reaction was, 'This is crazy'," Penley said. "We hoped to slow-walk it and see if the Attorney General would drop it."

9:29 a.m. Hardin asked Penley about staff meetings and who was in attendance. Penley said that the deputies were present, and other individuals may be present as well. Hardin asked if Drew Wicker was ever in attendance, and Penley said he was.

9:26 a.m. After the phone call with Nate Paul, Penley said Paxton indicated that he was distrustful of law enforcement and said that he, too, had been the subject of a corrupt criminal investigation.

9:25 a.m. "I thought 'Why is the attorney general involved in this? Why does he want me to know about this?'" Penley said about his reaction to the phone conversation with Nate Paul.

9:23 a.m. The defense objected to the line of questioning about the phone call with Nate Paul on the grounds that it was hearsay. Patrick overruled the objection.

9:20 a.m. In December 2019, Penley met with Ken Paxton in a coffee shop in Highland Park Village in Dallas, after which the two walked out to the car where Paxton told Penley that they needed to call a friend that had several search warrants executed on his home. That friend was Nate Paul.

9:18 a.m. Penley came to work with Ken Paxton in the Attorney General's office in 2019. He said at the time that he was hired, he had never heard of Nate Paul. He was made aware of Nate Paul in December 2019.

9:17 a.m. Penley worked as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of Texas. He described the type of cases he worked on, including terrorism cases, insurance fraud cases, among others.

9:14 a.m. Penley went to the United States Air Force Academy, went to law school at the University of Texas at Austin. Penley worked at Strasburger & Price at the same time as Ken Paxton. He said the nature of their relationship was friendly and that they had similar political views.

9:13 a.m. Penley said he was always interested in politics, and when asked by Hardin, said that he had never voted for a Democrat. He said that he "might have voted for a judge" who was a Democrat.

9:11 a.m. Penley explained that he was a Christian and how his relationship with Jesus guided his decisions. He described an experience evangelist Billy Graham that helped to solidify Penley's relationship with Christ.

9:10 a.m. Penley, who grew up in Denton, gave a brief description of his background. He is 69 years old and went to Denton High School. He was also an Eagle Scout, a football player, and president of the student council.

9:09 a.m. Penley entered the courtroom.

9:08 a.m. Prosecutors called Mark Penley as their first witness on Monday.

9:06 a.m. Patrick reminded the prosecutors and defense attorneys of the time remaining and discussed the plan for the days ahead.

9:05 a.m. Court began with a prayer led by Sen. Brian Birdwell from District 22. Birdwell, who was in the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, then delivered a few remarks about the terrorist attacks.

9:02 a.m. Patrick asked for a moment of silence to be held in remembrance of those who died in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

9:00 a.m. The Senate was called to session and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick entered the chamber. The jury was then called into the chamber.

WHY IS PAXTON ON TRIAL?

The Republican-led Texas House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly in May to impeach the attorney general, largely based on his former deputies' claims that he used his power to help a wealthy donor who reciprocated with favors including hiring a woman with whom Paxton had an extramarital affair. The 20 articles of impeachment brought forth by the Texas House include allegations of abuse of public trust, unfitness for office and bribery. The Texas Senate is holding four of the articles in abeyance because they are largely related to the 2015 criminal charges where Paxton has been accused of felony securities fraud. Paxton has pleaded not guilty in that case but so far there has been no trial.

If convicted in the impeachment, Paxton would be removed as attorney general and could be barred from holding future elected office in the state.