Ken Paxton

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for accounting into cost of Ken Paxton's impeachment

Audit required to detail all expenses from the Texas House and Senate including attorney fees, witness fees, food, lodging

By Frank Heinz

Juan Figueroa / The Dallas Morning News

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is asking the state auditor for a full accounting of the cost of Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial.

The Republican-led Texas House in May drafted 20 articles of impeachment alleging corruption, bribery and misuse of his office related to his dealings with Austin real estate developer Nate Paul.

The Texas Senate tried Paxton on 16 of the articles and voted Saturday to acquit him in each one. For the other four articles that were held in abeyance, they were voted to be dismissed.

As the trial wrapped up, Patrick, who was the presiding judge in the trial, delivered a statement critical of the hearing and said he planned to demand a full accounting of the costs.

"Millions of taxpayer dollars have been wasted on this impeachment. Thirty-one Senators and a large Senate staff that made this trial possible have put their family life, jobs, and businesses on hold for three months after being here already from January to June," Patrick said.

On Monday he sent a letter to State Auditor Lisa Collier asking her office to immediately begin a special audit, "to determine the total amount of financial expenditures, encumbrances and future unpaid obligations by the Texas House of Representatives, the Texas Senate, and all other legislative entities" related to the trial.

"To be clear, the goal is to determine the absolute total cost to the state of preparing for and conducting this trial from the beginning through its conclusion," Patrick wrote. "This must detail all expenses, including but not limited to, investigators expenses, document production and assembly, attorney expenses, witness fees, travel, food and lodging."

Patrick asked for the audit to be prioritized and for copies to be sent to each member of the legislature.

The lieutenant governor did not set a deadline for the audit to be completed.

THE LATEST IN THE KEN PAXTON IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

Below are some of the more recent headlines from the impeachment trial.

Ken Paxton Sep 14

Impeachment Trial Day 8: Defense rests in Ken Paxton impeachment trial, closing arguments Friday

Ken Paxton Sep 13

Impeachment Trial Day 7: House rests in Paxton impeachment, motion to end trial withdrawn

Ken Paxton Sep 13

Ken Paxton's alleged ex-lover intended to invoke 5th Amendment before testimony blocked

Ken Paxton Sep 12

Impeachment Trial Day 6: Outside counsel ‘fired up' to work for Paxton's office

Ken Paxton Sep 11

Impeachment Trial Day 5: ‘My heart broke for her,' former chief of staff recalls learning about AG Paxton's affair

Ken Paxton Sep 8

Impeachment Trial Day 4: Former Texas Ranger warned Paxton was risking indictment

Ken Paxton Sep 7

Impeachment Trial Day 3: Whistleblower says they were signing their death warrants by going to the FBI

Ken Paxton Sep 6

Impeachment Trial Day 2: Aide says Ken Paxton's affair explains alleged illegal acts

Ken Paxton Sep 5

Impeachment Trial Day 1: Paxton pleads not guilty, leaves hearing; trial derailed by questions over evidence

KEN PAXTON IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

What to know about the historic impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Ken Paxton Sep 3

Key players in the Ken Paxton impeachment trial

Ken Paxton Sep 5

What are the 20 articles of impeachment against Ken Paxton

Ken Paxton Sep 5

Timeline of events leading to the impeachment of Ken Paxton

This article tagged under:

Ken PaxtonDan Patrick
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us