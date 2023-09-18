Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for accounting into cost of Ken Paxton's impeachment

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is asking the state auditor for a full accounting of the cost of Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial.

The Republican-led Texas House in May drafted 20 articles of impeachment alleging corruption, bribery and misuse of his office related to his dealings with Austin real estate developer Nate Paul.

The Texas Senate tried Paxton on 16 of the articles and voted Saturday to acquit him in each one. For the other four articles that were held in abeyance, they were voted to be dismissed.

As the trial wrapped up, Patrick, who was the presiding judge in the trial, delivered a statement critical of the hearing and said he planned to demand a full accounting of the costs.

"Millions of taxpayer dollars have been wasted on this impeachment. Thirty-one Senators and a large Senate staff that made this trial possible have put their family life, jobs, and businesses on hold for three months after being here already from January to June," Patrick said.

On Monday he sent a letter to State Auditor Lisa Collier asking her office to immediately begin a special audit, "to determine the total amount of financial expenditures, encumbrances and future unpaid obligations by the Texas House of Representatives, the Texas Senate, and all other legislative entities" related to the trial.

"To be clear, the goal is to determine the absolute total cost to the state of preparing for and conducting this trial from the beginning through its conclusion," Patrick wrote. "This must detail all expenses, including but not limited to, investigators expenses, document production and assembly, attorney expenses, witness fees, travel, food and lodging."

Patrick asked for the audit to be prioritized and for copies to be sent to each member of the legislature.

The lieutenant governor did not set a deadline for the audit to be completed.