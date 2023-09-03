Key players in the Paxton impeachment trial

Texas impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton faces a jury of Texas senators beginning Tuesday, September 5th in Austin. The trial may last one day or several weeks. Here are some of the key players in the drama about to unfold.

Suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton

Paxton was reelected in November for his third term: beating three well-funded and well-known challengers in the Republican primary and easily defeating his Democratic opponent in the general election. In May he was impeached by the Texas House on 20 articles of impeachment ranging from bribery to conspiracy. The allegations center around an indicted Austin Developer. Paxton is accused of helping get the FBI off the developers' back in exchange for a $120,000 home remodel and a job for his girlfriend outside of marriage.

Paxton has repeatedly and strongly denied the accusations against him. He and his legal team say the charges against him are political.

This impeachment trial in many ways stems from high-level staff in Paxton's office who filed a lawsuit and notified the FBI over actions they believed were illegal. The attorney general's office tried to settle with the former staffers but the money was rejected by the Texas House.

Paxton is one of the most well-known attorney generals in the country, made prominent in legal action in November 2020 trying to keep former President Donald Trump in power after he lost the election. In his time as attorney general, Paxton has been a major player against powerful companies and far-reaching cases.

Paxton faces disciplinary action by the State Bar of Texas for his actions in the November 2020 election. He also faces criminal allegations of securities fraud in a case from 2015 which just recently had an update. The FBI is also investigating Paxton according to his former staff and defense attorney.

Paxton is on the trial's witness list according to the Dallas Morning News. So is the woman he's accused of having an affair with.

On Saturday, Paxton lambasted the Republican-led Texas House of Representatives that voted to impeach him.

Appearing at a Labor Day picnic hosted by the Collin County Republican Party, Paxton acknowledged a gag order prevents him from talking about the proceedings but responded to his critics in general.

“If you kind of kept up, you can read that I’m responsible for the JFK assassination and for 9/11 and everything in between,” Paxton said. “Just keep reading.”

Paxton's defense

Paxton will be defended this week by two powerhouse Houston lawyers.

Dan Cogdell is a Houston trial lawyer. He defended clients in several big cases including some managers of Enron during its financial scandal and several Branch Davidians after an infamous siege in Waco. Once as a young lawyer, Cogdell shocked himself with a cattle prod to show a jury it wouldn't cause a heart attack, according to a Houston Chronicle report on the trial at the time. Cogdell is also Paxton's defense attorney in a 2015 securities fraud case that is ongoing.

"To say this case is not about politics has the credibility, the believability and the sincerity of the fella' that's trying to convince his wife that he goes to the strip joint for the food," said Cogdell at a press conference before a far-reaching gag order was imposed by the Senate.

With Cogdell defending Paxton is Tony Buzbee. He's represented clients suing after the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill and clients suing NFL quarterback DeShaun Watson over sexual misconduct.

Buzbee has also successfully defended former Governor Rick Perry when he was cleared of Travis County charges in 2014.

He recently filed paperwork to run for Houston City Council so he'll have a big spotlight on him this week. He ran for Houston mayor in the past but lost.

"The impeachment articles that have been laid out by the House, are baloney," said Buzbee before the gag order.

They have asked the Texas Senate to throw out 19 out of the 20 articles against Paxton because the alleged actions occurred before he was reelected.

House prosecutors

The impeachment began with an investigation from the Texas House General Investigating Committee led by Rep. Andrew Murr, R - Junction. They recommended Paxton be removed and the Texas House voted 121-23 to impeach him. A team selected by House Speaker Dade Phelan, R - Beaumont, then selected two legendary lawyers to make their case to the Texas Senate: Rusty Hardin and Dick DeGuerin.

Hardin began as an assistant district attorney in Houston, never losing in more than 100 felony jury trials according to his website. That included 14 death penalty cases. He was one of the attorneys on the Whitewater investigation into former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. Hardin then went into private practice and defended the plant managers of the Crosby plant disaster, Roger Clemens, and Warren Moon.

He's returning to his roots here as a prosecutor.