Ken Paxton

A look at campaign finance reports of pro, anti-Paxton forces going into his trial

By Phil Prazan

NBC Universal, Inc.

The impeachment trial of Ken Paxton may be a key issue for Republican primary voters next March. Paxton supporters have promised revenge. House Leadership says they will support their incumbents, many of whom voted to impeach Paxton.

NBC 5 pulled the most recent campaign finance reports of some of the major players.

Texans for Lawsuit Reform is sitting on $33 million dollars according to their recent reports. They supported one of Paxton's opponents in the Republican primary last year.

The two campaign accounts for Speaker of the Texas House Dade Phelan, R - Beaumont, have more than $5 million combined.

Another group who usually supports House Republican members, the Associated Republicans of Texas, has more than $1 million.

On the other side, the pro-Paxton group Defend Texas Liberty has almost half a million dollars after they spent more than $3 million ahead of the trial.

The Houston-based Stand with Paxton PAC only has about $500 raised on their latest campaign accounts.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 13 hours ago

Some Arlington residents still without power following Friday's storm

car crash Sep 9

I-30 in Dallas reopened after 28-vehicle crash

Then the campaign accounts for Texas State Senator Angela Paxton, R - McKinney, and the suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton have about $4 million combined.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

This article tagged under:

Ken PaxtonRepublican Partylone star politicsTexas Houseimpeachment trial
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us