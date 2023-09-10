A look at campaign finance reports of pro, anti-Paxton forces going into his trial

The impeachment trial of Ken Paxton may be a key issue for Republican primary voters next March. Paxton supporters have promised revenge. House Leadership says they will support their incumbents, many of whom voted to impeach Paxton.

NBC 5 pulled the most recent campaign finance reports of some of the major players.

Texans for Lawsuit Reform is sitting on $33 million dollars according to their recent reports. They supported one of Paxton's opponents in the Republican primary last year.

The two campaign accounts for Speaker of the Texas House Dade Phelan, R - Beaumont, have more than $5 million combined.

Another group who usually supports House Republican members, the Associated Republicans of Texas, has more than $1 million.

On the other side, the pro-Paxton group Defend Texas Liberty has almost half a million dollars after they spent more than $3 million ahead of the trial.

The Houston-based Stand with Paxton PAC only has about $500 raised on their latest campaign accounts.

Then the campaign accounts for Texas State Senator Angela Paxton, R - McKinney, and the suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton have about $4 million combined.

This story will be updated throughout the day.