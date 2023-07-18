Group supporting impeached AG gives presiding officer $3 million ahead of trial

Defend Texas Liberty PAC has urged Republican lawmakers to vote against removing impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton. Campaign records published Tuesday show the group also gave a $1 million donation and a $2 million loan to the presiding officer over the Paxton case in the Texas Senate – Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

The Texas House voted overwhelmingly to impeach Paxton in late May. The donation came in almost a month later. 30 Texas senators will vote whether to remove Paxton from office in early September and Lt. Governor Patrick will serve similar to a judge, deciding many procedural issues which may come up.

Luke Macias, director of Defend Texas Liberty PAC, told NBC 5 the donation was to support Patrick’s work this past legislative session. During the Spring, Patrick was the driving force for many issues, most recently a historic homestead exemption within a property tax package, along with earlier measures restricting abortion and transgender medical treatment.

“The Senate delivered some very strong wins, and they deserve credit for the wins that they delivered,” Macias said.

When asked about the criticism over how some may see the donation as trying to sway the trial in Paxton’s favor, Macias reiterated the donation was to support Patrick’s work in the recent legislative session in “pushing” the Texas House to be more conservative.

“Dan Patrick did a phenomenal job this session and we’re proud to support the work that he did,” Macias said.

A request for comment on the donation to Patrick’s campaign has not yet been returned. His campaign declined to comment to the Texas Tribune citing a far-reaching gag order Patrick issued as presiding judge over the Paxton case, aiming to tamp down public attempts to sway the jury of senators.

Government watchdogs, however, say their eyebrows went up when they saw the donation to Patrick.

“I’m astounded that Patrick took the money,” said Craig Holman from the left-leaning consumer advocacy group Public Citizen.

Calling it a “huge, huge contribution,” Holman says it adds the appearance of “murky politics” to an already intense impeachment trial.

“It also is a warning to all other Republicans that you know, if you vote for conviction in this impeachment trial, that kind of money is going to come out against you in this next election,” said Holman.

Defend Texas Liberty PAC is largely funded by conservative oil and gas executives. CEO of CrownQuest Operating Tim Dunn gave the group $2 million. Farris and Jo Ann Wilks, successful fracking company owners, gave $1.5 million. Both Dunn and Wilks consistently fund conservative efforts in Texas.

Macias said these large donors are needed to “off-set” major lobbyists who support the Republican-led but bipartisan House majority, which impeached Paxton. Calling them the “Austin swamp,” Macias says his group aims to pressure lawmakers to pass conservative laws.

“Everybody campaigns like a conservative but not everyone governs like one,” Macias said.

After the House impeached Paxton, Defend Texas Liberty PAC organized a text message campaign asking lawmakers to “stop this madness and end this witch hunt.” The group plans to campaign against House members who voted for impeachment. The group also gave $100,000 to Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R- Arlington, who they view as one of their cause's leaders.

Macias tells NBC 5 the group's position is that allegations against Paxton should be handled in a court of law and not a trial overseen by politicians.

A special investigating committee began looking into Paxton after he asked for more than $3 million in public money to settle a whistleblower complaint against his office. Along the way, investigators say they uncovered evidence he abused his power and obstructed justice to benefit one of his donors.

Representatives for Texas House leaders and impeachment managers have not commented on the recent donations, citing the Senate’s gag order.

In an interview before the gag order was issued, Speaker of the House Speaker Dade Phelan, R – Beaumont, told NBC- affiliate KXAN’s Monica Madden that impeachment was “the right thing to do.”

“I hope external pressures will not play a part in what I think is a very important piece of democracy - and that are checks and balances on someone who did something wrong. I hope that Senators don’t in any way feel any pressure from outside sources,” Phelan said earlier.

Speaker Phelan raised nearly $450,000 in the same finance period. The largest donations came from North Texas billionaire Harlan Crow, utility CEO “Allen” Nye Jr., and super-lobbyist “Rusty” Kelley.

Patrick is not up for reelection until 2026 but he and his team have indicated he is running for reelection. The Defend Texas Liberty PAC donation was his largest donation this reporting period. The group, however, has given to him in the past, including $100,000 during his race in 2022. The major backers of Defend Texas Liberty PAC – Wilks and Dunn – also repeatedly supported Patrick's campaigns and efforts. Lt. Governor Patrick has more than $22 million in his campaign bank account according to the latest reports.

The July financial reports cover twelve days in mid to late June. Lawmakers are banned from fundraising in the days before, during, and immediately following the legislative session.