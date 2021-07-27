3 House Texas Democrats to Testify in Front of Subcommittee

There is about a week and a half to go in the current Texas Legislative Special Session. Most House Democrats remain in Washington, D.C. after leaving the state to avoid voting on an elections bill they view as suppression.

Lawmakers continue to fight for federal voting legislation that would supersede any state laws passed. Democrats held a news conference in Washington on Tuesday.

“We are here to press the case in Washington, and we are here to run out the clock on this special session, and we'll deal with whatever comes next down the road,” said House Democratic Caucus Chairman Chris Turner, D-Arlington.

Thursday, a few members will testify in front of a subcommittee hearing called Democracy in danger: The assault on voting rights in Texas. Rep. Senfronia Thompson (D-Houston) is one of them.

“The mere fact that we were invited to come and testify tells me that we are moving the needle to the sensitivity of our plight in Texas,” said Thompson.

But whether they are moving the needle or not, it’s unlikely federal legislation will become law before the end of the special session. Republicans continue to talk about legislation that is on the agenda for the special session, today meeting with law enforcement representatives about bail reform.

“What we have seen in the last couple of years is a heartbroken system of repeat offenders getting out with very minimal bail if none and committing the same crimes,” said Frederick Frazier, Dallas Police Association Vice President.

Republican lawmakers in Austin are calling on the Democrats to come back, to work on getting bail reform and other bills passed.

“We are prepared to address this issue. We need more Democrats here to honor their commitment to come and work here in the capital,” said House Republican Caucus Chairman Jim Murphy (R-Houston.)

They could all be called back quickly after this session ends

Governor Greg Abbott can continue to call special sessions, and another is already expected for redistricting.