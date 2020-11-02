US Senate: Cornyn Faces Hegar in Republican Senator's Most Contested Race Yet

Texas hasn't sent a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1988, and while polls indicate that's unlikely to change Tuesday, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) could face the closest race of his career.

Democrat MJ Hegar trailed Cornyn by 8 points in The Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler poll released in late October. While outside the poll's margin of error, Cornyn has never been elected with less than a 12-point margin.

Cornyn was appointed to replace Sen. Phil Gramm, who retired early in 2002. Texas voters sent Cornyn back to Washington that November when he defeated former Dallas Mayor Ron Kirk by 12 points.

With just three days until Election Day, the weekend served as a final push to the finish for Democrats and Republicans. Republican incumbent John Cornyn campaigned in Fort Worth, while his opponent, Democrat MJ Hegar, held an event in Austin.

Texas' senior senator subsequently won re-election by 12 points in 2008 and 28 points in 2014.

Hegar, an Air Force veteran, served three tours in Afghanistan and received the Purple Heart in 2009. She ran for Texas' 31st Congressional District in 2018, but lost to incumbent Rep. John Carter (R-Round Rock).

The race for the Senate seat became an expensive one, as money poured in from outside the state, according to NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.