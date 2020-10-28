Kamala Harris to Campaign in Fort Worth, Two Other Texas Cities Friday

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will visit Fort Worth, Houston and the U.S.-Mexico border town of McAllen on Friday.

"We're talking to people everywhere," Harris said. "And there's no area that's off limits."

Texas hasn't backed a Democrat for president since 1976 or even elected one to statewide office since 1994. Texas was long so reliably red that top national Democrats visited only to hold fundraisers.

"I am really grateful for the attention that they have given Texas because it has been so long since a presidential campaign gave this state a look," said Beto O'Rourke a former Texas congressman and onetime presidential hopeful. But he declined to predict that Biden would win the state, saying only "There is a possibility," contingent on turnout breaking records.

Times and locations for the event have not yet been announced.

At this point, Biden and Trump have not scheduled any trips to Texas before Election Day.