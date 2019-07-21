The race for U.S. Senate is starting to heat up, with multiple Democrats announcing their campaigns to challenge incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) in recent weeks. North Texas native and State Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) is expected to formally launch his Monday.

West is scheduled to make what a press release referred to as a "major announcement" Monday at Dallas County Democratic Party headquarters.

"Royce West has proven to be someone who loves people and has a great perspective on what is needed for this country," Pastor Marcus King, a friend of West's, said.

In Dallas, West will likely have strong support, having served in the Texas Senate since 1993.

"What we are doing is just getting our boots on the ground, just making sure that we are working to make sure we turn Texas blue," Trey Arnold, with the Dallas County Democratic Party, said.

On Friday, Cornyn's campaign released a statement that read in part:

"While the Democrat primary is quickly turning into a contest of who can run to the left the fastest, we're building our field operation and adding grassroots supporters."