Rep. Dennis Bonnen Unanimously Elected Texas Speaker

The 86th Texas Legislature convenes in Austin Tuesday. NBC 5's Julie Fine takes a look at the issues in front of lawmakers. (Published Monday, Jan. 7, 2019)

State Rep. Dennis Bonnen was unanimously voted in as House Speaker Tuesday during the first day of the 86th legislative session Tuesday.

State Rep. Dennis Bonnen (R-Dist. 25), of Angleton, who announced in November he had the votes to win, was confirmed at about 1 p.m.

Bonnen, who was the Speaker Pro Tem during the 2017 session, replaces retiring Republican Speaker Joe Straus, a moderate Republican, as the GOP-controlled chamber's helmsman.

“I am fully confident that Dennis is going to be an incredible leader for the Texas House of Representatives, and as we talked about before, ensuring that every single member, the most conservative Republican and the most liberal Democrat, is empowered to represent his or her district,” said Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Dist. 67), of Plano.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who lead's the Senate, was summoned to Washington ahead of President Donald Trump's address Tuesday night and missed the day's opening ceremony.

Bonnen serves the 25th District in southern Brazoria County and all of Matagorda County. He was first elected to the Legislature in 1996 and began his 12th term in January 2019. He graduated cum laude from St. Edwards University in Austin with a B.A. in Political Science. He and his wife, Kim, live in Angleton with their two sons.