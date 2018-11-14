Republican Dennis Bonnen Says Race for Texas House Speaker 'Is Over,' Releases Names of 109 Members Who've Pledged to Vote for Him - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Republican Dennis Bonnen Says Race for Texas House Speaker 'Is Over,' Releases Names of 109 Members Who've Pledged to Vote for Him

Bonnen released a list of names Monday he says have pledged to vote for him when the Legislature convenes in January

By Robert T. Garrett and James Barragan - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Bonnen Says He Has the Votes to Be Next Texas House Speaker

    State Rep. Dennis Bonnen (R-Angleton) on Monday mowed down all remaining opponents, winning the support of virtually all members of the staunchly conservative Texas Freedom Caucus and claiming he'll replace retiring Republican Speaker Joe Straus as the GOP-controlled chamber's helmsman. (Published 5 minutes ago)

    State Rep. Dennis Bonnen (R-Angleton) on Monday mowed down all remaining opponents, winning the support of virtually all members of the staunchly conservative Texas Freedom Caucus and claiming he'll replace retiring Republican Speaker Joe Straus as the GOP-controlled chamber's helmsman.

    Bonnen said he has pledges from 109 of the House's 150 members that they will vote to elect him speaker when the Legislature convenes in January. The list, which Bonnen released late Monday, named 78 Republicans and 31 Democrats. Next session, 83 Republicans will be seated in the House.

    If the pledges hold, Bonnen would have a supermajority in the House GOP caucus. He currently holds the chamber's No. 2 job as speaker pro tem.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

    Caught on Camera: Dog Swipes Pillow Off Front Porch

    [DFW] Caught on Camera: Dog Swipes Pillow Off Front Porch

    A North Texas homeowner captured video of a pup, who's new to the neighborhood, swiping a pillow off her front porch. It appears the dog wasn't happy with his bedding situation and took the liberty of sprucing it up!

    (Published Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices