Bonnen Says He Has the Votes to Be Next Texas House Speaker

State Rep. Dennis Bonnen (R-Angleton) on Monday mowed down all remaining opponents, winning the support of virtually all members of the staunchly conservative Texas Freedom Caucus and claiming he'll replace retiring Republican Speaker Joe Straus as the GOP-controlled chamber's helmsman.

Bonnen said he has pledges from 109 of the House's 150 members that they will vote to elect him speaker when the Legislature convenes in January. The list, which Bonnen released late Monday, named 78 Republicans and 31 Democrats. Next session, 83 Republicans will be seated in the House.

If the pledges hold, Bonnen would have a supermajority in the House GOP caucus. He currently holds the chamber's No. 2 job as speaker pro tem.

