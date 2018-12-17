The McKinney City Council is expected to explore ways to remove a person from official office Monday night in their first meeting since a councilman was arrested for continuous family violence. (Published Monday, Dec. 17, 2018)

The McKinney City Council is expected to explore ways to remove an elected official from office Monday night, their first meeting since a councilman was charged with a felony earlier this month.

Councilman La'Shadian Shemwell was charged Dec. 6 with continuous family violence, a third-degree felony. He was later released on bond.

Shemwell's future with the council may be up for discussion during an official work session planned Monday night.

According to a council agenda posted online, council members will explore an overview of recall procedures, which detail how and when an elected official can be removed from office. However, nothing in the presentation specifically references Shemwell.

"There will be some things that are said about me in the next few days," Shemwell said in a Facebook post after his release. "I challenge you to consider the sources."

Shemwell has made headlines before. He is the same councilman who publicly accused a McKinney police officer of racial profiling earlier this year. He later backtracked the accusation.

Court documents on the recent charge lay out an alleged pattern of abuse, accusing Shemwell of assaulting a woman with whom he had a dating relationship three times over the past year.

NBC 5 has reached out to McKinney Mayor George Fuller and City Manager Paul Grimes for comment but no reply has yet been received.

