McKinney City Councilman Arrested, Accused of Continuous Family Violence

A McKinney city councilman is making headlines again. La'Shadian Shemwell was arrested for continuous family violence, a third degree felony. He was arraigned Thursday morning and bonded out.

This is the same councilman who publicly accused a McKinney police officer of racial profiling earlier this year and then backtracked.

Now with news of his arrest, some residents are saying Shemwell has brought too much negativity to city hall. They’re circulating a petition to recall the Councilman, while he's defending himself online.

Court documents lay out an alleged pattern of abuse, accusing McKinney City Councilman La'Shadion Shemwell of assaulting a woman with whom he had a dating relationship three times over the past year.

The woman says that last week, Shemwell grabbed her car keys out of her hands so roughly that he broke several nails and injured her finger.

The documents also outline two separate occasions, back in June and in February, when the woman says Shemwell hit her in the mouth during arguments, also throwing her into a wall during the February incident, hurting her eye.

Shemwell has not returned NBC 5’s calls for comment but in a Facebook post on Wednesday, he said in part: "There will be some things that are said about me in the next few days. I challenge you to consider the sources."

Councilman Shemwell sparked controversy back in May when he accused a McKinney police officer of racial profiling during a traffic stop. He later backpedaled when body cam video went public and voted to censure himself at city council.

"I should have done better and handled it in my day in court and for that, I take that," Shemwell said at the time.

Now, some residents have started a petition calling for Shemwell to lose his council seat.

In Wednesday’s Facebook post, Shemwell also said: “I’m not going anywhere. If you want my seat, run for it and beat me. Your bully tactics don’t work over here.”

McKinney Mayor George Fuller released the following statement Thursday:

“I am aware of the charges alleged against Councilman Shemwell and I have full confidence in our police department and the legal process that will adjudicate these charges. Mr. Shemwell is entitled to due process and, until such time, I will not comment on the facts or persons involved. However, violence against the family is intolerable and anyone convicted of such a crime should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

NBC 5 reached attorney Kim Cole on Thursday, who represents Shemwell in a separate civil rights matter. She said she is "not yet" his attorney in the family violence case but that she stands with him and believes "he will be completely exonerated."